Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents WATER BY THE SPOONFUL by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Directed by guest artist Nadia Guevara.

Performances will be held October 11-15 in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine DeVitt Black Box Theatre located at 2812 18th St. There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, October 10.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.





Tickets for WATER BY THE SPOONFUL are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.