TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FREE TONIGHT: A Preview Performance of WATER BY THE SPOONFUL

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents WATER BY THE SPOONFUL by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Directed by guest artist Nadia Guevara.

 

There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, October 10. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

 

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.
Posted:
10/10/2023

Originator:
Cory Norman

Email:
cory.norman@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 10/10/2023

Location:
School of Theatre & Dance Complex

Categories