Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents WATER BY THE SPOONFUL by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Directed by guest artist Nadia Guevara.

There is a FREE student preview performance on Tuesday, October 10. Signups for the preview performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Maedgen Theatre Box Office. Please bring your TTU student ID.

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.