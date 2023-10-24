Global Health Lecture Series

The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.





October Lecture - Lessons Learned from a Career in Global Health

Speaker: Patti Patterson, M.D., M.P.H. Professor, TTUHSC School of Medicine, Pediatrics and Medical Education

Patti Patterson, M.D., M.P.H. Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S6y0zojHRAS86D0HLRHXPg

Zoom

Please join the Office of Global Health as we celebrate Dr. Patti Patterson's retirement from TTUHSC with a conversation highlighting her expertise in global health. She will reflect on her experiences and lessons learned through over 60 international healthcare endeavors, elaborating on how global health engagement has shaped her professional career and what she envisions for the future of global health.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901

