Our haunted tour is a place-based entertainment experience, hosted to amuse attendees with strange tales of a locale’s past. The event specifically focuses on any macabre — or allegedly paranormal — stories that are widely claimed to have occurred.
We invite you to accompany a lantern-bearing investigator, and wind your way through campus, where you’ll encounter a cast of storytellers. Along your journey tales will be spun, weaving together a spooky tapestry of TTU’s storied history. Whether gazing across the moon-drenched campus, or listening beneath the looming shadows of our Spanish Renaissance facades, we’ll bewitch you with our tales. Each story is unique, and their source ranges from legends passed-down between generations of students and still whispered in dormitories today, to real life tragedies that have left a permanent scar on Raiderland.
Due to the presentation of some scary stories, families should consider this event to be rated PG-13. Whether or not they attend is left entirely to their parent or guardian’s discretion.
|Posted:
10/20/2023
Originator:
Garret Langlois
Email:
Garret.D.Langlois@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Date: 10/27/2023
Location:
Texas Tech Dairy Barn
