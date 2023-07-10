Culture Fest, our grand Fall event, unites the diverse cultures of Texas Tech to showcase their uniqueness.

Get ready for a global culinary journey with mouthwatering freshmade Nepali momos! from Nepal Students Association

Join us on October 7th as we bring together international student organizations, language departments, and multicultural groups. They'll share their cultures through music, food, live performances, and arts and crafts.





Bring your friends and family along to savor the flavors of Asian culture and explore the beauty of different cultures. Let's make Culture Fest 2023 a day to remember! Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you at the International Cultural Center for a day filled with delicious cuisines, cultural diversity, and global unity.