***FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING*** Join the Museum for a family-friendly afternoon featuring: 4 hands-on craft stations

Chips, salsa, queso and a large concha cookie for each person who attends

Music by Mariachi los Matadores

Dr. Comfort Pratt, Spanish language instructor at TTU and her students who present a display and also perform traditional "dichos" in the auditorium

Dancing

Community ofrenda where people can leave notes and photos of loved ones (photocopies only, no original photos)

A small panel exhibit about Jose Posada, the Mexican artist who originated the now-famous and well-loved skeletons doing all kinds of everyday things, such as riding a bike, playing pool, and dancing. His images were made just at the beginning of the Mexican Revolution but have now been adopted over the years as imagery for Day of the Dead events. This event is made possible by The Helen Jones Foundation, Inc. Posted:

10/6/2023



Originator:

Laura Ray



Email:

Laura.Ray@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/22/2023



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

