Holiday at the Museum

***FREE ADMISSION AND PARKING*** Join the Museum for a family-friendly afternoon featuring music, crafts, pictures with Santa and many other fun family activities. Posted:

11/24/2023



Originator:

Laura Ray



Email:

Laura.Ray@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 12/2/2023



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



