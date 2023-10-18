TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Our Story in Stages: Interactive Workshop
Join an interactive roundtable workshop with a panel of substance use and recovery experts to speak about your journey during National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. Get free merch (caps, stickers, and more!), beverages, educational handouts, and resources. Ask your professor about attending for extra credit. 
10/16/2023

Haley Wallace

haley.wallace@ttu.edu

Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2023

SUB Matador Room

