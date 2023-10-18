Join an interactive roundtable workshop with a panel of substance use and recovery experts to speak about your journey during National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. Get free merch (caps, stickers, and more!), beverages, educational handouts, and resources. Ask your professor about attending for extra credit.

Posted:

10/16/2023



Originator:

Haley Wallace



Email:

haley.wallace@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2023



Location:

SUB Matador Room



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

