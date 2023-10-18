|
Join an interactive roundtable workshop with a panel of substance use and recovery experts to speak about your journey during National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. Get free merch (caps, stickers, and more!), beverages, educational handouts, and resources. Ask your professor about attending for extra credit.
|Posted:
10/16/2023
Originator:
Haley Wallace
Email:
haley.wallace@ttu.edu
Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2023
Location:
SUB Matador Room
Categories