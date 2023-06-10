The TTU Office of the CIO, in partnership with the Operations Division, has contracted with Extreme Networks to conduct a WiFi site survey. Technicians from Extreme Networks will conduct signal strength and coverage testing of TTUnet WiFi in buildings on the Lubbock campus. The site survey will begin on Tuesday, October 10, and continue for several weeks. Extreme Networks technicians, wearing company-branded shirts, will carry test equipment and are authorized to enter campus grounds and buildings while accompanied by TTU Operations Division employees.





While the technicians will make every attempt to minimize disruptions, please note that they need to survey the network while it is in use in order to obtain the most accurate data. Based on the findings of the survey, TTU Telecommunications staff will optimize the TTU wireless network to provide a better wireless experience for TTU faculty, staff, and students.



