The year 2023 marks the 20th year of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (sponsored by The National Cybersecurity Awareness Alliance) and the 19th year that TTU has participated in the campaign. Each of us plays a vital role in protecting TTU information resources and data by using common sense, accountability, and responsibility. Below are some things you should do to mitigate cybersecurity issues and ensure safe, responsible cyber activity:

Create and use strong, unique passwords – NEVER share your eRaider password or reuse it elsewhere

Install Endpoint Protection/Endpoint Detection and Response software on your computers and devices (Microsoft Defender for TTU-owned devices)

Automatically update operating systems, application software, and mobile apps Windows: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/windowsupdate macOS: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/macupdate iOS and iPadOS: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate Android: https://www.askit.ttu.edu/androidupdate

Use screen locks & passcodes on your devices

Back-up your content automatically or regularly

Be vigilant about email attachments and web links - Think before you click or reply! Delete and do not reply to any suspicious or suspect emails Do not click on links contained within an email unless you are certain of the sender’s identity and are expecting the information Do not open attachments unless you are certain of the sender’s identity and are expecting the information



For additional tips and information on a variety of cybersecurity topics please visit cybersecurity.ttu.edu or www.staysafeonline.org. For more information, assistance, or if you have questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

The TTU Office of the CIO will be offering educational materials and sessions for the TTU community in the coming weeks. Please watch for more information in the TTU IT Division Bulletin and TechAnnounce.