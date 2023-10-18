The TTU Information Technology Division welcomes our strategic partner Dell, as they present an online educational event. As a component of our National Cybersecurity Awareness Month educational program, Dell will feature an insightful segment focused on cybersecurity from the Dell perspective.
We invite you to join us in learning about the following topics:
- Dell Roadmap & New Updates
- Product Highlights
- Overview of Current Threat Landscape Perspective
- Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers
Event Details
- Date: Wednesday, October 18
- Time: 10 am-12 pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Microsoft Teams access information.
Remember to think before you click, and stay vigilant!