The TTU Information Technology Division welcomes our strategic partner Dell, as they present an online educational event. As a component of our National Cybersecurity Awareness Month educational program, Dell will feature an insightful segment focused on cybersecurity from the Dell perspective.

We invite you to join us in learning about the following topics:

Dell Roadmap & New Updates

Product Highlights

Overview of Current Threat Landscape Perspective

Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers





Event Details

Date: Wednesday, October 18

Wednesday, October 18 Time: 10 am-12 pm (CT)

10 am-12 pm (CT) Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Microsoft Teams access information.

Remember to think before you click, and stay vigilant!