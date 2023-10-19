FMI Public Speaker Series — Lant Pritchett — October 19

National Development Delivers and Kinky Development is Just a Fetish

A big debate around efforts to promote human wellbeing in developing countries is how much desirable outcomes for people are driven by national development and how much can be accomplished by targeted actions (programs, projects) in specific sectors.

In spite of their popularity with philanthropists and in the general imagination, the potential gains from what development economist Lant Pritchett calls "kinky" development--focusing on low-bar, sector specific, goals--are, at best, modest. Dr. Pritchett further explains this perspective in his lecture, National Development Delivers and Kinky Development is Just a Fetish.

The Free Market Institute (FMI) will host development economist Lant Pritchett for a public lecture at Texas Tech University.

The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.

About the Speaker

Lant Pritchett is a development economist from Idaho. He graduated from BYU in 1983 and received his PhD in Economics from MIT in 1988. He worked for the World Bank from 1988 to 2007, living in Indonesia 1998-2000 and India 2004-2007. He taught at the Harvard Kennedy School from 2000 to 2019, and was, intermittently, the Faculty Chair of the MPA/ID Degree program.

From 2018 to 2023 he was the Research Director of the RISE Programme at Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government. Having now thrice retired, he is now Visiting Professor at the London School of Economics in the School of Public Policy and the co-founder and Research Director of Labor Mobility Partnerships (LaMP).

He has published over a hundred works with over fifty co-authors and his work spans a wide range of development topics including: economic growth, state capability, education, labor mobility, development assistance (and more). His work has been, at times, influential, and his publications have been cited over 48,000 times.

