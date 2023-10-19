This QuickBooks Online Version workshop is great for those new to QuickBooks and previous Desktop users switching to Online. Attendees will learn how to use the program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors, and employees to help build a successful business. Topics will include: Converting from Desktop to Online version

An Introduction to QuickBooks Online

A breakdown of the Subscription Levels

How to Navigate QuickBooks Online

Understanding the Chart of Accounts

Products and Services - Inventory and Inventory Tracking

Vendors and Expense / Purchase Transactions

Customer and Sales Transactions

Payroll Date: 10/19/2023 Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CDT)

Status: Open - 19 places remaining

Registration Deadline: 10/18/2023 12:00 PM (CDT)

Fees:

Registration Fee $75.00 Registration Policies

Point of Contact: Rebecca Castilleja (806) 745-1637

Location: 5001 W Loop 289, Lubbock TX 79414-1614



