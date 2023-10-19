This QuickBooks Online Version workshop is great for those new to QuickBooks and previous Desktop users switching to Online. Attendees will learn how to use the program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors, and employees to help build a successful business.
Topics will include:
- Converting from Desktop to Online version
- An Introduction to QuickBooks Online
- A breakdown of the Subscription Levels
- How to Navigate QuickBooks Online
- Understanding the Chart of Accounts
- Products and Services - Inventory and Inventory Tracking
- Vendors and Expense / Purchase Transactions
- Customer and Sales Transactions
- Payroll
10/19/2023
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CDT)
Open - 19 places remaining
10/18/2023 12:00 PM (CDT)
Rebecca Castilleja (806) 745-1637
5001 W Loop 289, Lubbock TX 79414-1614
Accounting/Budget