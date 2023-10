Calling all STEM student organizations or departments to host a table at Family STEM Night on Monday, November 13, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM. Be a part of this special event for K-12 students and their families to engage in STEM exploration! Sign up today here! A short hands-on activity for students and families to engage in is required.





(Here is the actual link if the one above does not work: https://forms.office.com/r/5FTQZKpXFd)