Free Live Music! Don't Miss Out!
The Lubbock Civic Orchestra has moved its rehearsals and performances to Texas Tech University! Come hear some beautiful live music for free at the Allen Theatre on Tuesday, October 17 starting at 7:30 PM. Selections include: Dvorak-New World Symphony, Movements I and IV, and special guests, the Lubbock Christian University Choir, will perform America the Beautiful and Battle Hymn of the Republic. Bring a veteran or special guest and enjoy an evening of patriotic and inspiring music, all for free!
Posted:
10/16/2023

Originator:
Allison Eubanks

Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

Department:
STEM Core ORDC

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/17/2023

Location:
Allen Theatre

