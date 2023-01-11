Global Health Lecture Series

November Lecture - Insights on Gender Equality and Social Determinants of Health from the Global Burden of Disease Study

Speaker: Emmanuela Gakidou, Ph.D. Professor of Health Metrics Sciences, IHME, University of Washington

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BJbCFzpQRqeFYmfODwDIQA

Please join the Office of Global Health as we host Dr. Emmmanuela Gakidou, co-founder of IHME and collaborator on the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study. The GBD study provides a comprehensive picture of mortality and disability across countries, time, age, and sex. In this presentation, we will explore the key findings with a lens on gender equality and on education. The presentation will highlight some of the most pronounced gender disparities and the contribution of low educational attainment to the burden of disease.

