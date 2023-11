Price: $40 an hour (same for half hour) Bring a RaiderX fitness class to you. Classes for your organization include F45, ZUMBA, Turbo Kick, Pilates, Yoga and more! Stop by the Fitness and Wellness Suite or contact Kevin Sibal (kesibal@ttu.edu) for more information. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER Posted:

