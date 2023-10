Lunch and Learn: Bruker Workshop on Native Mass Spectrometry

REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOP HERE (click)

eXceed Event: Lunch and Learn Series Bruker Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry

Title: Bruker Workshop on Native Mass Spectrometry Time: Thursday, October 19, 10:00 am – noon Location: Virtual Meeting via Zoom ( Virtual Meeting via Zoom ( Please register for workshop

Reach out to Raj Sengar for the registration link and questions: Raj Sengar, PhD, Sales Account Manager - Texas LifeScience Mass Spectrometry, Bruker Scientific LLC. Mobile: 281-201-7754; Raghvendra.Sengar@Bruker.com

Agenda

10:00 AM - Introduction & Opening Remarks Prof. Yehia Mechref, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas

10:15 AM - Native Top-Down Mass Spectrometry for Structural Biology and Defining Protein-Ligand Interactions Prof. Joseph A. Loo, University of California, Los Angeles, CA

11:00 AM - New TIMS-MS Strategies for Native Mass Spectrometry Prof. Francisco A. Fernández-Lima, Florida International University, Miami, FL

11:40 AM - Maximizing Native Mass Spectrometry for Drug Discovery – 20 Years of Pharma Experience Michael Greig, Executive Global Director - Pharma/Biopharma, Bruker Daltonics, Billerica, MA

12:15 PM - Closing Remarks & Conclusion Posted:

10/14/2023



Originator:

Shannon Sears



Email:

Shannon.Sears@ttu.edu



Department:

Center for BioTechnology Genomics



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/19/2023



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars