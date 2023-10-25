Opening Space: Voices of Recovery





Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices through shared dialogue and stories of reflection.





Join us in October as we highlight professionals that support and empower individuals through substance use recovery within the West Texas community with panelists Tommy Willis and Kim Kerksiek.

Tommy Willis is a Group Facilitator at Stage of Recovery Addiction Services

Kim Kerksiek is the Senior Director of the TTUHSC Southwest Institute for Addictive Diseases