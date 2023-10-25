Opening Space: Voices of Recovery
Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices through shared dialogue and stories of reflection.
Join us in October as we highlight professionals that support and empower individuals through substance use recovery within the West Texas community with panelists Tommy Willis and Kim Kerksiek.
- Tommy Willis is a Group Facilitator at Stage of Recovery Addiction Services
- Kim Kerksiek is the Senior Director of the TTUHSC Southwest Institute for Addictive Diseases
This event is free and open to the public.
Zoom registration link: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqde2ppjkoHtRd8NhebLNG6xpOrvtfqI3i
For more information about this series, please contact the Office of Global Health by email at globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu or phone at 806-743-2901.