Happy Halloween, Tech! Come celebrate with Raider Power of Paranormal and the Student Activities Board at the inaugural Hub City Hauntings! This trip to some of the spookiest areas in Lubbock will reveal the eeriest events and unlikeliest tales told about the 806.





This 1 hour bus tour is a place-based entertainment experience, hosted to amuse attendees with strange tales of a locale’s past. The event specifically focuses on any macabre — or allegedly paranormal — stories that are widely claimed to have occurred. Due to the presentation of some scary stories, students should consider this event to be rated PG-13.





Bus tours begin running at 5 p.m. and will depart from East Plaza of the Student Union Building . Free with TTU Student ID!