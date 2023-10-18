TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Bike Clinic - Wednesday, October 18th
Transportation & Parking Services will be hosting their Fall Bike Clinic on Wednesday October 18th from 10:30am-1:30pm in the Free Speech Area. Professional mechanics from the OPC will be available to examine bicycles for free and provide minor tune-ups. Visit with the TTU Police Department and Lime! Register your bike with TPS and enjoy free drinks and snacks! 
10/17/2023

Kendall Corman

kcorman@ttu.edu

Transportation and Parking Svc

Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2023

Free Speech Area

