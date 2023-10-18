|
Transportation & Parking Services will be hosting their Fall Bike Clinic on Wednesday October 18th from 10:30am-1:30pm in the Free Speech Area. Professional mechanics from the OPC will be available to examine bicycles for free and provide minor tune-ups. Visit with the TTU Police Department and Lime! Register your bike with TPS and enjoy free drinks and snacks!
|Posted:
10/17/2023
Originator:
Kendall Corman
Email:
kcorman@ttu.edu
Department:
Transportation and Parking Svc
Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/18/2023
Location:
Free Speech Area
Categories