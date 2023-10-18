Transportation & Parking Services will be hosting their Fall Bike Clinic on Wednesday October 18th from 10:30am-1:30pm in the Free Speech Area. Professional mechanics from the OPC will be available to examine bicycles for free and provide minor tune-ups. Visit with the TTU Police Department and Lime! Register your bike with TPS and enjoy free drinks and snacks!

Posted:

10/17/2023



Originator:

Kendall Corman



Email:

kcorman@ttu.edu



Department:

Transportation and Parking Svc



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2023



Location:

Free Speech Area



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

