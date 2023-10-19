The Archaeological Institute of America, Lubbock Society, is proud to present: Warfare, Heterarchy, and Empty Hillforts: Understanding the Samnites' Non-Urban Society through Digital Archaeology Methods.





Our speaker, Giacomo Fontana, is Research Fellow in computational archaeology at UCL Institute of Archaeology and an Associated Researcher with the Royal Netherlands Institute in Rome. He is also Project Director of the Ancient Hillforts Survey.





For more information about the Archaeological Institute of America, see: https://www.archaeological.org/





All are welcome!