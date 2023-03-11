Friday, November 3rd, please join us for the School of Art Holiday Sale, hosted by the Texas Tech School of Art Student Clubs.





Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase artwork created by TTU School of Art students from our Metals, Clay, Print, Photo, and Art History student organizations.





The exhibition will showcase a variety of different works, all created by our talented SoA students.





The Holiday Sale will take place from 6:00 - 9:00 PM during the November First Friday Art Trail, at the Texas Tech School of Art Satellite Gallery. (1106 5th)





We can't wait to see you there!