More Human than Human is their Motto

Ridley Scott’s adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s DO ANDROIDS DREAM OF ELECTRIC SHEEP? might not be the most faithful, but BLADE RUNNER has become enshrined in the halls of science-fiction classics all the same. Bringing Dick’s tale of lifelike androids into a groundbreaking futuristic noir city, Scott’s film is one of the most influential in the history of the genre.

For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website:

https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/humanitizing-the-sciences-blade-runner-the-final-cut

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about our film series, please email hdstem@ttu.edu or call 806-834-0258

The TTU Honors College invites you to a free screening of Blade Runner: The Final Cut.