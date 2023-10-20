Theis looking for individuals and organizations to volunteer for one of its biggest robotics programs,





In FIRST Tech Challenge, middle school and high school students must design, build, program, and present a robot that competes in a themed robot game that changes every year. Through FIRST Tech Challenge, students learn the assortment of skills in STEM needed to become future innovators and leaders in the workforce! Due to the program's growth, there are now multiple robotics leagues in Lubbock needing volunteers to help provide an experience that will impact students' lives forever!





There are an assortment of roles available, from robot inspector, to referee, to judge, and many more. Robotics experience is not required and food and training will be provided. Volunteers can receive a certificate or signature for services hours if requested.





Those interested in volunteering can fill out the following form: https://forms.gle/9vCq2j2JyjD7PbRR7.





Questions about volunteering for FIRST Tech Challenge can be sent to garrett.smith@ttu.edu.



