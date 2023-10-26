TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Korean Halloween Movie Night

TTU Korean Language Program is hosting a Halloween movie night! See you at 5pm in Qualia Room (basement) in the CMLL building. Free popcorn and soda will be provided. For more information, visit @ttukorea on Instagram. 
Posted:
10/20/2023

Originator:
Stephanie Santos

Email:
stephanie.santos@ttu.edu

Department:
B53114 CMLL

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2023

Location:
Qualia Room (basement) in CMLL building

Categories