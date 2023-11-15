The SECC (State Employee Charitable Campaign) Coordinators for the Davis College have collaborated to create a fundraising event. If you want to enter a baked good, please email Darla at darlande@ttu.edu for more information. If you want to come taste and vote for your favorite, bring your extra change. You vote for your favorite by donating change. The dish with the most money wins. Samples are 4 for $1. Or you can buy a full serving for $2 each. All proceeds will be donated to a charity chosen by the winner.