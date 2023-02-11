Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, presents THE THREEPENNY OPERA, a play with music by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill. Directed by Dr. Bill Gelber with music direction by Dr. Chris Smith.

Mack the Knife, a notorious bandit and womanizer, runs afoul of Jonathan Peachum when he marries Peachum's daughter Polly in a ceremony of doubtful legality. Peachum and his wife commence a series of stratagems to ensnare Mack and send him to the gallows. Written in 1928, with a jazzy score by Kurt Weill, Threepenny is one of the most influential works in musical theatre history.

Performances are November 1-5 in the Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theatre located at 2812 18th St.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for THE THREEPENNY OPERA are $20 general public, $10 faculty and staff, and $5 students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information and tickets visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.