The Suffers

Houston-Based Soul/Jazz/Cajun-Caribbean Fusion

WHEN: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Allen Theatre Student Union Bldg (1502 Akron Ave, Lubbock, TX 79409). Parking is free for the event in the immediate vicinity.

TIX: General Admission ($20) available at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu. TTU students receive 1 free ticket/valid ID at the SUB east info desk

The Suffers are a Gulf Coast Soul band from Houston, Texas who bring elements of classic American Soul and Rock & Roll to crowds that love to dance. The band is Influenced by the environment around them -- Cajun, African American, Mexican, Caribbean -- and their music has taken them to the late-night TV stages of The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show and more. The band's 3rd studio album It Starts with Love (2022) has truly set The Suffers free. Racism, misogyny, and the ugly underbelly of the music industry are all in the band's crosshairs on this record, but so are growth and evolution & self-acceptance. Heavy as it can get, the record leaves plenty of space to celebrate the beauty and ecstasy this world still has to offer. The Suffers revel in the multidimensional, multicultural possibilities of their take on soul in vividness and conviviality and are quickly becoming festival favorites across the nation and beyond.

“The Suffers embroiders a multidimensional groove with multicultural possibilities of their take on soul.” -NPR on their 2nd 2018 album Everything Here

CD-signing and meet & greet following the concert.