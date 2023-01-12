Please join us Friday, December 1st, from 6:00 - 9:00 PM for the opening of Jarys Boyd's First Friday Art Trail exhibition Mosaic of Blackness, hosted at the TTU School of Art's Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (1106 5th Street at Avenue J).





Jarys is a Master's of Fine Arts in Studio Art candidate with an emphasis in Painting, who will present the culmination of their research in this thesis exhibition. Jarys grapples with contemporary Black existence by using color and form to search for alternative ways of embodying Blackness in their work. Their work is informed by their experiences with the Internet which exposed them to discourse around race and representation that has complicated their understanding of Blackness. Since the Internet invoked these complications, Jarys draws from its user-generated content to construct portraits that attempt to unpack their current attitudes towards race, identity, and community.





Jarys was born and raised in Brownfield, Texas. They graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's in Art, with an emphasis in Art History at West Texas A&M University.