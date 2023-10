The University Library will have an interactive exhibit for Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead. Students, faculty and staff are invited to place commemorative photos, stories, etc., on tables located in the Croslin Room.

The ofrenda/altar exhibit will run from Oct. 25 until Nov. 3.

Photos and items to be returned must have name and contact info attached.

Contact esther.de-leon@ttu.edu for more information.