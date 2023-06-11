Are you interested in becoming an SI Leader?

Come to our Info Sessions to learn about SI, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply for an SI Leader position. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are down below. If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are also listed below.

The dates, times, and locations for our info sessions are: Info session 1: November 7th, 3-4PM in MCOM 053 Info Session 2: November 10th, 1-2PM Online. Click here to join the meeting

Link to the SI website SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu

