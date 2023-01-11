Mariupol. Reconstruction is a film about a lost city. Director Svitlana Lishchynska shares her memories and tells the story of her relationship with the city. She meets with refugees from Mariupol to remember with them what the city was like before it was destroyed by Russian troops. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Ms. Lishchynska.

Sponsored by: Our Texas Culture Center

Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures

Humanities Center

Tech Russian and Slavic Association

Russian Language and Area Studies



Posted:

10/27/2023



Originator:

Anthony Qualin



Email:

ANTHONY.QUALIN@ttu.edu



Department:

B53114 CMLL



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/1/2023



Location:

Humanities (English/Philosophy) 001



