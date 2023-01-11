Mariupol. Reconstruction is a film about a lost city. Director Svitlana Lishchynska shares her memories and tells the story of her relationship with the city. She meets with refugees from Mariupol to remember with them what the city was like before it was destroyed by Russian troops. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Ms. Lishchynska.
Sponsored by:
Our Texas Culture Center
Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures
Humanities Center
Tech Russian and Slavic Association
Russian Language and Area Studies