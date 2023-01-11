TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Mariupol. Reconstruction. Film screening and Q&A with film's director
Mariupol. Reconstruction is a film about a lost city. Director Svitlana Lishchynska shares her memories and tells the story of her relationship with the city. She meets with refugees from Mariupol to remember with them what the city was like before it was destroyed by Russian troops. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Ms. Lishchynska.

Our Texas Culture Center
Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures
Humanities Center
Tech Russian and Slavic Association
Russian Language and Area Studies
10/27/2023

Anthony Qualin

ANTHONY.QUALIN@ttu.edu

B53114 CMLL

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2023

Humanities (English/Philosophy) 001

