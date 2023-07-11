TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Microsoft Teams Virtual Educational Event, November 7, 10am – 12pm (CT)

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to the Microsoft Teams virtual educational event Tuesday, November 7, 10am – 12pm (CT), as Microsoft presents how their cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions can protect your digital assets. 

Topics include:

  • Defense & Resilience
  • The State of Cybercrime
  • Growing Threats & Challenges
  • Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers

 

 

Event Details

  • Date: Tuesday, November 7
  • Time: 10am –12pm (CT)
  • Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.

 
Posted:
10/30/2023

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 11/7/2023

Location:
Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.

Categories