The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to the Microsoft Teams virtual educational event Tuesday, November 7, 10am – 12pm (CT), as Microsoft presents how their cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions can protect your digital assets. Topics include: Defense & Resilience

The State of Cybercrime

Growing Threats & Challenges

Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers Event Details Date: Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 7 Time: 10am –12pm (CT)

10am –12pm (CT) Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation. Posted:

Categories

IT Announcements

