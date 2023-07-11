The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to the Microsoft Teams virtual educational event Tuesday, November 7, 10am – 12pm (CT), as Microsoft presents how their cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions can protect your digital assets.
Topics include:
- Defense & Resilience
- The State of Cybercrime
- Growing Threats & Challenges
- Engage with Microsoft: Questions & Answers
Event Details
- Date: Tuesday, November 7
- Time: 10am –12pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and you will receive the calendar invitation.