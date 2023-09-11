The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R0rzyoaTSBmo3K-f0tL00A

Zoom

At the foot of the majestic snow-capped Sierra, Manzanar, the WWII concentration camp, becomes the confluence for memories of Payahuunadu, the now-parched "land of flowing water." Intergenerational women from Native American, Japanese American and rancher communities form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/727970889