The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.
Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 noon CT
- Location: Zoom
- Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R0rzyoaTSBmo3K-f0tL00A
At the foot of the majestic snow-capped Sierra, Manzanar, the WWII concentration camp, becomes the confluence for memories of Payahuunadu, the now-parched "land of flowing water." Intergenerational women from Native American, Japanese American and rancher communities form an unexpected alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles.
For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/727970889
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.