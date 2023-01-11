TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you interested in mentoring high school students?

The STEM and Leaf Corps is a volunteer-based, community-service, and education-oriented student organization that is focused on helping students reach their academic potential!


The Special Topics Program of the STEM and Leaf Corps is a semester-long program focused on providing high school students with experience and knowledge in topics traditionally unavailable in high schools. As a mentor, you have the opportunity to educate these students on a topic you are skilled in! If you, or someone you know, are interested in becoming a Special Topics mentor, find out more information in the link below. Mentor applications are due on November 17, 2023, and are accessible through the attached Google form.


STEM & Leaf Special Topics Program: https://www.stemleafcorps.com/special-topics-program


Mentor Application: https://forms.gle/zF1RDVQ1XXUr3zXQA


Questions? Please email us at stemleaf.crops@gmail.com!


Posted:
11/1/2023

Originator:
Alfonzo Gabriel Salvador

Email:
alfsalva@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


