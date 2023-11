First-Gen Week is a national celebration of first-generation college students across the country. To recognize and celebrate our First-Gen Red Raiders, we have planned a week of activities and events to celebrate, empower, and engage the First-Gen community. View the amazing events we will be hosting and RSVP below. We can't wait to see you all!

RSVP for events here: https://forms.office.com/r/fDFr8F2SwP Posted:

