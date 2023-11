Learn effective communication strategies for interacting with your professors. The Writing Center team will provide valuable insights on how to excel academically. Posted:

11/8/2023



Originator:

Sydney Stanley



Email:

systanle@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2023



Location:

SUB Traditions Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental