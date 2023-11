Apply by November 15th to join RHO on their service trips! RHO will be in San Antonio Tx, Rocky Mountain Field Institute, and in Lubbock Tx, serving different communities. APPLY TODAY!

https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/604662

11/3/2023



Ana Fernandes Da Silva



Ana.B.Fernandes@ttu.edu



University Student Housing



12:00 AM - 11:59 AM

11/15/2023



San Antonio, Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Lubbock



