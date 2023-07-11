Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6.5 inch poinsettias for $14.60 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for $30.60 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover. Maintenance is not included. No exchanges. All sales are final! Payment Information

Cash, check & money order are accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech University.

If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax.

Send payment to Grounds Box 3144.

Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP.

Online orders can be made here. For questions, please contact maria.rosales@ttu.edu or call 806.742.4OPS.



Order Today!

Last Day to Order: November 27th, 2023

Orders must be paid by: November 28th, 2023

Deliveries begin: November 29th, 2023 Posted:

11/7/2023



Originator:

Wendy Vander Haeghen



Email:

Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Planning and Admin





