Raider Floral and Events is selling beautiful poinsettias just in time for the holiday season! Choose from 6.5 inch poinsettias for $14.60 plus tax and 8 inch poinsettias for $30.60 plus tax. Includes bow and speed cover. Maintenance is not included. No exchanges. All sales are final!

Payment Information

· Cash, check & money order are accepted, please make payable to Texas Tech University.

· If paid by cash, check or money order add 8.25% for tax.

· Send payment to Grounds Box 3144.

· Departmental orders are charged to local accounts through FOAP.

· Online orders can be made https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/products.php .

For questions, please contact Maria.Rosales@ttu.edu or call 806.742.4OPS.

Order Today!

Last Day to Order: November 27th, 2023

Orders must be paid by: November 28th, 2023

Deliveries begin: November 29th, 2023