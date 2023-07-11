Raider Red’s Food Pantry is seeking to hire an Undergraduate Student Assistant. The position requires a minimum of 16 hours per week with a maximum of 20 hours per week.





Please keep in mind, the Raider Relief office works Monday - Friday from 8am to 5pm.





· Must be a Texas Tech student in good standing with the university. · Must hold a valid Texas drivers license.

· Strong in-person customer service skills are required.

· Must be able to lift, carry, push, and pull at least 50 lbs. · Must be available to work during Food Pantry opening hours. (Hours are subject to change per semester)

Please CLICK HERE for the current Food Pantry hours









If you are interested in making a difference please Apply Here!



