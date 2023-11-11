For one night only, experience an emotional epic of crafted abstractions, reach across the Earth and stars in search of finding oneness and the light.





The goal was to create an animated film paired with the physical cels and paintings in order to create a visual music installation that features the work in its totality. There are approximately 850 individual paintings made with water colors, acrylics, ink, paper, and plastic film with over 1200 images that make up the five scenes and their corresponding paintings.





Doors open for the exhibition at 6:00 PM, where guests can learn more about the augmented physical artifacts of the animation. Screening of the three-and-a-half minute animation will be around 6:45 PM.





The event will be hosted at the 3D Art Annex, Sculpture Alternative Space at Texas Tech University - 3216 Main St, Lubbock, TX.



