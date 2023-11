Become an Ambassador!

The Raider Red’s Food Pantry Ambassador program offers Texas Tech students a chance to make a positive impact by assisting with food distribution and raising awareness about food insecurity on campus.

Benefits include: Skill development

Networking opportunities

Monetary award based on volunteer hours It's a flexible commitment that aligns with preferred majors and provides valuable work experience in a supportive environment.

To apply CLICK HERE

Please direct any questions to foodpantry@ttu.edu Posted:

11/1/2023



Originator:

Sam LaRaia



Email:

slaraia@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities