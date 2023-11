November 1 from 3-4pm - French conversation table - "Halloween/Toussaint" (Classical and Modern Languages Building, Qualia Room)

November 3 from 8:45 – 11am - Madeleine Cookie Giveaway (Classical and Modern Languages Building, First floor lobby) – no prior knowledge of French necessary!

November 6 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm - Trivia Game Night (Classical and Modern Languages Building, Qualia Room) - no prior knowledge of French necessary!

November 8 from 3-4pm - French conversation table - "Les vacances" (Classical and Modern Languages Building, Qualia Room)