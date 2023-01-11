TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
French conversation table - "Halloween/Toussaint"

November 1 from 3-4pm - French conversation table - "Halloween/Toussaint" (Classical and Modern Languages Building, Qualia Room)
Posted:
11/1/2023

Originator:
Kristen Michelson

Email:
kristen.michelson@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/1/2023

Location:
Classical and Modern Languages Building, Qualia Room

Categories