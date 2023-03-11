TTU HomeTechAnnounce

November 3 from 8:45 – 11am - Madeleine Cookie Giveaway (Classical and Modern Languages Building, First floor lobby) – no prior knowledge of French necessary.
11/2/2023

Kristen Michelson

kristen.michelson@ttu.edu

CMLL

Time: 8:45 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 11/3/2023

Classical and Modern Languages Building, First floor lobby

