TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
French conversation table - "Les vacances"

November 8 from 3-4pm - French conversation table - "Les vacances" (Classical and Modern Languages Building, Qualia Room)
Posted:
11/7/2023

Originator:
Kristen Michelson

Email:
kristen.michelson@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/8/2023

Location:
Classical and Modern Languages Building, Qualia Room

Categories