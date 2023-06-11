Join us to learn more about our new organization's planned events for this academic year. We will introduce our organization's officer team, talk about our international and community projects currently in the works, and announce volunteering opportunities related to sustainability. We encourage students of ALL majors and disciplines who are interested in getting hands-on experience with real-world sustainability projects to join! We will also be recruiting officer committee-heads for the 2023-2024 academic year. If you are interested in being involved and training to run for an ESW officer position in the future, this will be a fantastic opportunity to get involved. Look for updates and more info on our GroupMe or TechConnect page. Free snacks and drinks will be provided to all who attend!

Engineers for a Sustainable World is a registered student organization. Posted:

11/3/2023



Originator:

Jordan Glassman



Email:

Jordan.Glassman@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 11/6/2023



Location:

Civil Engineering Room 211



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

